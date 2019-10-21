Port Farms Fall Festival in full swing

There are officially eight days left to enjoy Port Farms Fall Festival.

For 17 years, Port Farms has been growing with activities and attractions, and this year is no exception.

The farm wasn’t always the attraction it is today. It began in 1897 as a grain and dairy farm, however, the Port’s noticed a transition in the farming community and decided the retail and entertainment route would be best.

“We started extremely small. We had a one acre corn maze, a tricycle race track, and a straw fort,” said Kelly Port, Co-Owner, Port Farms.

Port says they’ve added a little each year. And they did. Now, there’s more than 35 activities and attractions at the farm ranging from a corn pit to slide mountain.

“We are trying to do things that mom and dad are going to interact with their teenage kids. We’re getting a lot of college age kids here; it’s not just for little people anymore,” said Port.

The maze that started out as one acre is now eight. This years design is celebrating 50 years of sesame street.

“We love to see how the farm grows. We love going up and zeroing in. It’s nice to see things come to fruition that you started,” said Port.

For your chance to get in on the fall fun, you have until October 31. After that, the farm will shut down for their winter activities.