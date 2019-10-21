Port Farms Fall Festival open through Halloween

There are officially eight days left to enjoy Port Farms Fall Festival fun.

The farm as been around since 1897, but has been celebrating fall with family friendly activities for the past 17 years.

Over the years, the farm has blended the lines of amusement park and agriculture to create agritainment.

The location features more than 35 activities and attractions. Co-Owner Kelly Port says its great to see the farm growing.

“We love to see how the farm grows. We love going up and zeroing in. It is nice to see things come to fruition that you started,” said Kelly Port, Co-Owner, Port Farms.

Port Farms Fall Festival will run until October 31. After that, the farm will shut down for a few weeks in preparation for their winter activities.