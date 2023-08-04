Waterford, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Port Farms in Waterford is gearing up for its third annual Summer Days season.

Summer Days runs August 5 through September 10, 2023 — Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

General admission is required for guests over the age of two.

Previously named the Flower Festival, during Summer Days visitors can take part in themed festivals every weekend and enjoy 20 plus farm activities and five acres of u-pick sunflowers, zinnias and cosmos.

Port Farms summer line up:

Sweet Summer Days Festival: August 5, 6, 11, 12, 13

Blooms, Bubbles & Butterflies: August 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27

Flower Festival & Craft Show: September 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10

Daddy Daughter Dance: August 18 (special ticket required)

Mother Son Dance: September 8 (special ticket required)

The farm provides clippers, a bag to hold your bloom and a water station. There will also be campfire spots available to reserve for parties.

Port Farms announced in May 2023 it will be adding a 10-barrel brew house to the farm — Poverty Knob Farmhouse Ales — an idea that had been in the works for about 10 years. It is expected to open later in the summer.

“As we get ready for Summer Days at the farm, I’m excited to see our new brewery, Poverty

Knob Farmhouse Ales, come together,” said Casey Port, Chief Operations Officer. “The brewery

has been a family dream for a long time and has been in the works for more than 10 years.

Seeing it come to life is exciting. We cannot wait to be able to share this part of the farm with

our community. The brewery will be family and dog friendly, so we think this will be the perfect

pairing to a fun filled day on the farm.”

Port Farms is located about 20 minutes south of Erie at 2055 Stone Quarry Rd in Waterford.

“In addition to the other fun events we have going on, there will be live music, Sunset Yoga in

the flowers and new activities on the farm. You can follow our Facebook and Instagram

accounts and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on farm events,” said Port.

For more information and to purchase tickets or season passes, visit portfarms.com. Tickets can

also be purchased at the gate.