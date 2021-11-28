Port Farms holds annual Christmas in the Country

Now that Thanksgiving weekend is coming to an end, Christmas is getting closer. A few places around town kicked of their festivities this weekend.

Port Farms had their annual Christmas in the Country this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With a great turn out even when the roads are snowy and the weather is cold, that did not stop families from continuing their holiday tradition of attending this event.

It was a winter wonderland at Port Farms on November 28th. This event included Christmas music, sleigh rides, and pictures with Santa Claus.

The feeling of Christmas is here even more that snowed during the day.

“The barn was not open last year so we are excited to open it up again. We have our live music going on so we are partnered with Illuminary. So we are serving cocktails and lots of great food,” said Kelly Port, Owner of Port Farms.

Christmas in the Country is all about enjoying time with the family. Whether that is attending crafts with kids, decorating Christmas cookies, eating dinner by the fire, or even for the Nacci Family its picking out a tree to take home.

“Every year we come here and we pick one. Our last year we went overboard and got a huge one. So we got a standard size this year,” said Daniel Nacci, Erie Resident.

One new activity is a projector that brings any drawing to life on the screen.

“My favorite part is the projector. It’s new here I’ve never seen it,” said Finley Weed, Erie Resident.

Families are saying that they are excited to continue the holiday tradition of coming here after last years event was canceled due to COVID-19.

“This is a family tradition. This year we have friends with us which is even better. We come every year to cut down the tree and do the full Santa’s workshop experience,” said Claire Anthony, Erie Resident.

Families say that they can’t wait to take their trees home and start decorating.

General admission for this event is free on Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

