Port Farms hosts Saturday evening outdoor concert featuring The Wild Feathers

Port Farms in Waterford was the place to be Saturday night if you wanted to be serenaded by a band that has toured with famous musicians like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

The band The Wild Feathers, which has been around since 2010, headlined Saturday night’s concert.

Their music is described as Southern Rock, Americana roots and Heartland Pop.

The Nashville-based band has released three studio albums and one live album along with touring with acts like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

“You know what, this is awesome. We are excited to see everybody, everybody is finding their own space over on the hill so they are not crowding in together. I think everyone has hit a comfort zone.” said Kelly Port, Owner of Port Farms.

The Wild Feathers next concert is Sunday night in Pittsburgh.