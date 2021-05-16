Port Farms hosts Wild Feathers during Saturday evening concert

Port Farms in Waterford was the place to be on Saturday night if you wanted to be serenated by a band that has toured with famous musicians including Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

The band known as Wild Feathers, which has been around since 2010, headlined the concert last night.

The Nashville natives describe their music as southern rock, Americana roots, and heartland pop.

Wild Feathers has released three studio albums and one live album along with major acts like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

“You know what this is awesome. We are excited to see everybody. Everybody is finding their won space over the hill so they are now crowing in together. I think everyone has hit a comfort zone,” said Kelly Port, Port Farms Owner.

Port Farms plans to have a flower fest this August.