Port Farms in Waterford opens for their 19th season

Port Farms in Waterford opened for their 19th season on Saturday with new activities for folks to enjoy.

For the next five weeks people can enjoy the farms new five acre flower festival and pick their own sunflowers and zinnias.

The farm does provide clippers, a bag for the flowers, and a watering station for anyone picking flowers.

The owner said that along with the flower picking, there will be live music, a beer garden, and a newly remodeled kids village.

“A lot of people have been asking us to open in the summer time. We’re coming up from Pittsburgh getting a lot of tourism in town, and we wanted it to be a little different fall time. So our daughter joined us this year. Great idea was to put flowers in because they’re beautiful and lots of photo ops,” said Kelly Port, Owner of Port Farms.

The live music is on Saturdays and Sundays.

