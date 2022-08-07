Roses are red, violets are blue.

August 7 kicked off the second annual Flower Festival at Port Farms.

This year was also the 125th anniversary of Port Farms. What better way to continue the celebration than with events such as the Flower Festival, which goes on until September.

With five acres filled with colorful zinnias, cosmos, and sunflowers, these colorful flowers were ready to be plucked on Sunday at the annual Flower Festival.

“It’s a great time of the year to come out to the farm because it’s not as crowded. So a lot of people have been telling me how much they enjoy it. It’s not that craziness we have at fall time, but we are still busy,” said Kelly Port, Owner of Port Farms.

Families not only came for the flowers, but the live music from local bands, food, lemonade stands, and photo stations.

“It’s just fun to come with the kids and get pictures of them. We came here last year also, so now to have the pictures of these two anyway from last year to this year,” said Teri Beach, Titusville Resident.

Even though Sunday was a hot, humid day, that didn’t stop people from experiencing the festival for the first time.

“I’m very impressed with the complex. I’ve never been down for any of the other festivals, but it’s a beautiful day. It’s a great day to get out and enjoy it. Bring the dogs out and enjoy it,” said Steve Hufner, Erie Resident.

One of the highlights of the festival is being able to pick as many flowers as you want until you fill up an entire bucket.

“The flowers are good. We were a little worried about how the flowers would be without a lot of rain, but the flowers were beautiful obviously,” said Beach.

The festival will continue every weekend through September 11.

There will be more activities added on throughout the duration of the festival.

In early September, there will be a wagon ride throughout the flower fields.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Click here for more information.