Port Farms opens for the season with some new attractions

There may be a few more days of summer on the calendar, but at one area farm it is already fall. That place is Port Farms in Waterford.

They are wrapping up their first week of the fall season, allowing visitors to enjoy what farm life in autumn is like.

There are the traditional favorites like the corn pit and, of course, the pumpkins.

There are also some new features the owners have been working on.

“We put our new barn up for the entrance and the exit. We have a new fort on the grounds and we also have some new additions to the game garden, so we are really excited about those new things,” said Kelly Port, Co-Owner, Port Farms.

This is the 17th year the Port Farm family has opened their farm to visitors for the fall season.