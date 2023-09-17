Fall has arrived and so have guests looking to enjoy all of the sights and sounds at port farms.

This weekend marked the start of the Fall Harvest Festival at Port Farms in Waterford. They have everything from pumpkins and scarecrow dressing to corn mazes and their famous corn pit.

The owner of Port Farms said fall is one of the best seasons to take a trip out and take in everything there is to offer.

“The minute they walk through the door, we try to have a lot of visual things for them to go do their family photos, but it truly is about family time here at the farm. We want the parents to play with the kids, we want the kids to do a lot of hands on things, we want them to get dirty, we want them to embrace the outdoors because that’s really what we are,” said Kelly Port, owner of Port Farms.

The Fall Harvest Festival at Port Farms runs through October, 29.