The Port Meadville Airport is bringing chapters of American history that are often left out of our schools’ textbooks, to real life.

This focused on the importance of minorities and women in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

People who show up to the Port Meadville Airport will receive an important history lesson. One that is very important, but not as well known throughout the chapters of American history.

This includes a traveling exhibit and plane featuring the Tuskegee Airman and women in the U.S. Air Force.

The Tuskegee Airman were the first African American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces.

“One of the things that I think has been lost with the perspective of years is just how dire the circumstances were for the free world in 1942 against that threat of evil tyranny, the black American population, the women’s population of the 1940s, their desire to help was rejected,” said Chris Allen, Rise Above CEO.

And people that experience the displays and see the traveling movie firsthand walk away with a better understanding and appreciation.

“So, you get both the historical perspective that isn’t always told, stories about heroism that isn’t known by everybody and if it’s applied ideally, it’s also a way to make that work in their own lives,” Allen said.

“We do so much with aviation that it seems to be a man’s world, but realistically, there is no differentiation with men and women in aviation. So, we are glad to show that and hopefully get more women involved,” said Greg Hayes, North Coast Flight School Inc.

Aviation legends with North Coast Flight School runs through May 14 and its free to the public.