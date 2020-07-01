Port of Erie watching COVID-19 restrictions carefully

Several weeks ago, the Port of Erie decided they would not hold Eight Great Tuesdays the way they usually would.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they considered holding it virtually. However, they decided against that idea because the main draw is being on the waterfront with friends and family.

“This would have been our 21st year of Eight Great Tuesdays. So, it’s always disappointing when you have grown an event to be such as large and as popular as Eight Great Tuesdays to have to cancel it.” said Brenda Sandberg.

Sandberg says they will continue to watch COVID-19 regulations. If the regulations ease, they would try to squeeze in as many Eight Great Tuesdays as they can, even if it pushes into September.