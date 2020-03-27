Portable toilets set up for homeless residents in Erie

With the shut down of local places downtown, portable bathrooms are put up in order to help the homeless.

The Erie United Methodist Alliance are taking the lead in putting these restrooms up in three different places. Outside of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, Community Health Net, and the former Holy Rosary School, there are two portable toilets.

Kurt Crays, the Executive Director of the EUMA, explained these will be restocked weekly and this is in efforts to provide something to the homeless during this time of need.