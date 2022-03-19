Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak.

A portion of the entrance to the Congregation Brith Shalom Cemetery off of West Ridge Road has been destroyed following a rollover accident.

The rollover accident took place at West Ridge and Asbury Roads on March 19. Initial calls went out just before 1 p.m.

Crews from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to the scene for a reported motor vehicle accident with rollover.

Upon arrival on scene, crews discovered a Dodge Ram on its wheels with heavy damage.

Crews noted that one individual was also entrapped inside the vehicle.

The patient was said to have injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

During the accident, a brick wall and portion of a fence belonging to the cemetery was also damaged.

Fire police temporarily closed the eastbound lane of the intersection of Asbury and West Ridge Roads for about an hour while crews worked the scene.

The roadway has since been reopened.