Erie road crews are repairing a sinkhole that formed over the weekend, closing a portion of Cherry Street.

On Saturday, a storm sewer collapsed due to age and the ground thawing. Road crews closed off West 40th Street to West Gore Road along Cherry Street to replace the sinkhole.

Erie Public Works Director Chuck Zyst said, weather permitting, he expects that portion of the road to be open by 3 p.m. Tuesday.