Portion of Cherry Street closed after sinkhole opens up

Crews from Erie Water Works have closed down a portion of Cherry Street on Monday after a report of a sinkhole opening up.

Crews closed down Cherry Street between West 9th and 10th Streets around 10:30 this morning after an apparent watermain break collapsed a portion of the northbound lane.

Erie Water Works closed down both lanes as they worked to repair the damage.

No word has been released at this time as to how long it could take to repair the break.

