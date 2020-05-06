Portion of Hammermill Drive to be recognized as Pat Black Drive

Erie City Council has approved a street dedication that will honor a local businessman.

Hammermill Drive near SB3 Industrial off of East Lake Road will now be recognized as Pat Black Drive.

They say this is in honor of his revitalization investments and commitment made to the Erie community.

Council passed this on a six to one vote and now they may take a further look at how these recognition’s are done in the future.

There is no set date as to when signage for the honored portion of the road will go up.