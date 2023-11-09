A car-pedestrian accident has shut down part of Interstate 90 Thursday night in eastern Erie County.

Firefighters and state police were called to the accident just before 10 p.m.

According to state police, it happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 close to the interchange with Route 20 in North East.

Traffic is being directed off I-90 at Route 89. State police said the interstate is closed eastbound to the New York State line.

Crews from the scene have confirmed at least one person is dead.

The Erie County Coroner’s office later confirmed the victim to be 47-year-old male from Corry who was struck by multiple vehicles.