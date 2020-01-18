Portion of I-90 shutdown after a crash involving multiple vehicles

Freezing rain and icy road conditions are causing a massive multi-vehicle pile up.

Emergency dispatchers were called early this morning to the scene just after 8AM, leaving two people to be transported to the hospital.



Drivers remain at a halt for hours in both east bound lanes just a few miles before the New York State Line.

Joshua Reeves, Fuel Attendant at Kwik Fill says, “Slow down and save a life. You have to drive according to the weather conditions, you can’t just drive like you own the roads.”

Semi trucks were pinned against each other and flipped on its side near the edge of the highway.

Larry Litchenberger, Pennsylvania resident says, “I think it’s pretty bad out here. If you don’t have to go out on the roads, don’t go.”

PennDOT is also urging motorist to use caution under a travel restriction on interstates 86 and 90.

All 38 PennDOT trucks are currently on the roads.

Tom Mello, Assistant County Manager for PennDOT says, “If you’re traveling on the interstate and have to travel, take your time, slow down, give yourself plenty of distance between you and another car.”