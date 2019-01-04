Portion of PA Turnpike to close tomorrow, eastbound only, 11pm-6am Jan 6

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the PA Turnpike will be closed eastbound only between the New Stanton, Exit #75, and Breezewood, Exit #161, interchanges starting at 11 p.m. on Jan. 5 until approximately 6 a.m. on Jan. 6, weather permitting.

This seven-hour, eastbound-only closure is needed for crews to safely finish placing the steel bridge beams needed for the new North Center Avenue (S.R. 601) bridge which will carry traffic over the Turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset County.

Eastbound traffic exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange will be given this suggested detour:

U.S. Route 119 north (.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 north (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 east (63.7 miles) to I-99 south (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 east (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Such an extensive detour is recommended because shorter alternate routes cannot safely accommodate the diverted traffic volumes or the commercial traffic.

Note: Motorists will be permitted to enter the Turnpike going eastbound at the Bedford Interchange, Exit # 146.

During the closure, expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads. Message boards will be in place to inform customers of the closure.

For more information on this project go to: https://www.patpconstruction.com/mp110/default.aspx.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via a mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions or to contact us, use one of these resources:

ON THE PA TURNPIKE

· Variable & Digital Message Signs — nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike

· Highway Advisory Radio — 1640 AM (tune-in near interchanges)

BY PHONE

· Turnpike Roadway Information Program (toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747)

· Customer Assistance Center (toll-free) — 800-331-3414 (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

ON THE WEB

· TRIPTalk — free, travel-alert smartphone app; download at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/trip_talk.aspx

· Travel Conditions Map — live, interactive conditions map; view at https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap