(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A portion of State Street in downtown Erie is going to be closed until the middle of next month according to the City of Erie.

The City announced this past week the right lane and sidewalk of State Street will be closed between West 11th and 12th Streets until October, 12.

The lane and sidewalk first shut down on September, 14 for crews to conduct demo work on the street.

For more information on the work being done and other closures, contact Lake Erie Traffic at 814-369-0028.