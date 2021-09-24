Portion of Zuck Road in Millcreek Township will be closed beginning October 4th

PennDOT announces that a portion of Zuck Road in Millcreek Township will be closed to through traffic beginning October 4th and set to be lifted at October 31st.

The closure will take place as the township will make alterations to the sewer lines, according to a news release sent Friday.

The majority of this work will be done between Route 20 (26th Street) and 29th Street.

A detour will be posted using Route 20, Route 832 and 38th Street.

