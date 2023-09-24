(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A portion of a busy Millcreek Township road is finally reopening to through traffic after closing at the beginning of summer.

The portion of Zuck Road between West 26th Street and West 32nd Street has been reopened to through traffic with short-term lane restrictions after it was closed to replace a box culvert in early June according to PennDOT.

This comes as part of PennDOT’s Zuck Road Improvement Project to resurface all of Zuck Road between West 26th Street and Zimmerly Road with ADA-compliant curb ramps, culvert replacement, drainage improvements, signage, pavement markings and other safety improvements.

Crews will still be on hand to complete construction on the roadway so PennDOT is urging motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, pay attention to signs and flaggers and drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

For more information on the Zuck Road Improvement Project head over to the PennDOT website.