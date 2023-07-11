A tough decision has been made for North East’s Marina.

Portions of the facility containing privately leased boat slips will be closed permanently at the end of the 2023 boating season. The season usually ends around the fall in October.

Current and future environmental permits and soaring infrastructure necessities contributed to enormous costs for the marina and played a key part in the decision.

Other marina sections will be open such as the public boat ramps that provide access to Lake Erie. This is also a concern to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to preserve this for future boating seasons.