1  of  2
Breaking News
Victim of fatal East 24th Street shooting identified Man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to Fred’s Beds & Furniture sentenced in court
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News Special Report live coverage of presidential impeachment hearings LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Possibility of bringing a Chinatown to Erie up for discussion

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Zibo delegation will soon arrive in Erie and one item that will be discussed during their visit is the possibility of bringing a Chinatown to Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember explained the idea for this was sparked during the delegation’s last visit back in September. The mayor started if this idea comes to light, the hope is there would be an area for travelers from Zibo to stay after medical treatment or serve as a tourist attraction to bring them to the sister city.

“One of the big questions is how would it be paid for? Where would the money come from to pay for all this?” Mayor Schember said. “Would the Chinese own the property or would they be leasing it, so there’s a lot of unanswered questions, but we are looking forward to continuing those discussions.”

Mayor Schember explained that the Zibo delegation will look at different areas in the city during the visit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar