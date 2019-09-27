Possible changes coming to Erie due to financial report

Changes could be coming to the City of Erie’s budget after a financial adviser gave his report.

Public Financial Management Inc. identified three major areas the city needs to improve in order to make up for its current debt, leading the finance team to take a look at several departments.

Pensions, debt load, and unbalanced books are areas identified by PFM as the largest contributors to the city’s debt.

“We’re taking very seriously what they’ve told us and I’m committed personally to implementing the things that they’ve told us. They may not be popular; they maybe some tax increases and things like that, but we can’t continue to push this problem off,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

“One of the possibilities is selling the water authority. The authority pays us right around 4 million dollars a year and we would lose that if we sell it, but if we can get a big enough dollar amount that we can pay down the debt and increase pension funds,” said Mayor Schember.

Then, there are computer upgrades that will keep better track of city dollars, using grant money to update the software to help with code enforcement and other city services.

“There’s cost benefits to it that may not be ‘we’re going to save a million dollars by instituting this software,’ but if we can save x amount of thousands of dollars in gasoline cost or diesel fuel cost by running a more efficient garbage route or more efficient plow route,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, Director, City of Erie Finance Department.

Other suggestions being considered include a possible parking tax and privatizing refuse and recycling. The finance expert did explain that the largest issue the city faces in their debt is through pension fees. The report will be made public.