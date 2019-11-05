Possible consequences after sending threats over social media

A 15-year old currently awaits a detention hearing after being arrested for posting school threats on Snapchat.

Despite the threats being made on social media, law enforcement is still treating the incident as serious as any threat.

A Strong Vincent Middle School student faces two counts of felony terroristic threats and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The Erie County Juvenile Probation Office confirming the suspect will be charged as a juvenile.

“Now if there was an act that was committed, such as the shooting or something along those lines where it was actually committed, than yes he can be tried as an adult and sent directly to the Erie County Prison.” said Mary Jo Battle, Director of Juvenile Probation for Erie County.

We reached out to the Erie School District to see what consequences the student could face due to this incident, however they released this statement.

“The district cannot comment on the details of the specific incident due to student privacy rules. They also referred us to their student handbook where it shows the student could face punishment, ranging from behavior management to referral for expulsion. In the court system, there is no exact track for punishment.”

“The criminal justice system does not prescribe sentencing guidelines for them,” said Erie Purchase, a lawyer with Purchase, George and Murphey. “Instead, the focus is on rehabilitating the accused and returning them to a productive member of society.”

As for how a threat like this could effect them once they became an adult…

“It would just be dependent upon their prior record score, if they were involved with juvenile probation, what they actually admitted or plead to.”

If he is found guilty, this isn’t something that will just go away.

“A juvenile adjudication of delinquency does not go away on the 18th birthday. It has to be expunged or sealed.” Purchase said.

In order to do that, the person would need to return to court. For safety purposes, Erie Rise and Benjamin Wiley closed Monday and Tuesday…however both schools are scheduled to reopen tomorrow.