An inmate at Mercer State Correctional Facility (SCI Mercer) may be charged with criminal homicide after reportedly strangling another inmate to death.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the prison. State Police say the inmate used pieces of a torn bed sheet to strangle the victim.

The suspected inmate is identified as 35-year-old Darl Heverly.

35-year-old Jason Kelly was found dead in his cell in the restricted housing unit.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.