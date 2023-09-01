A Thursday morning fire is believed to have rekindled at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, a fire reportedly broke out in the 600 block of Young Road.

While the fire is at a different address than Aug. 31’s morning fire, it is a part of the same apartment building and is believed to be a possible rekindling. The original fire started from a vent fan in the bathroom of one of the units.

Crews were called to the scene again Friday as the fire quickly spread.

Once on the scene, officials were able to get the blaze under control and needed to cut away a portion of the building’s roof.