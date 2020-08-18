Post office concerns for mail-in voting grow

Two of Erie’s mail sorting machines that have been unplugged this month may be put back to use after Post Master General Louis Dejoys decision to suspend changes to the united postal service, but some customers are still wary.

“I’m very concerned about that because I don’t really know if my ballot is going to go there, or whether I can just go down to the county court house and drop my ballot off,” said Jim Durovchiv, postal service customer.

Local elected officials are saying their advice for those who are concerned about voting is to get their ballots in early.

“I’m encouraging everyone to get their ballots in early if they’re going to do mail in balloting don’t wait until the end because you don’t want to risk your ballot not getting there on time,” said Bob Merski, Democratic State Representative.

State Senator Dan Laughlin saying right now would not be the time for the united states postal service to make any changes with election season approaching and record high numbers of mail in ballots.

“Whether the postal service needs some work done on their business model or not it is totally irrelevant to what’s going on right now. this is not the time to you know try to tweak the postal system,” said Republican State Representative, Dan Laughlin.