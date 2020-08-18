Post office protest takes place in Warren Pennsylvania

The battle ground in the fight over the postal service included Warren, Pennsylvania.

About a dozen people protested outside of the post office in support of the postal service.

These people are upset about the cutbacks that have led to services slowdowns all over the country.

Protesters said that the cuts have nothing to do with making the postal service more efficient, they’re a way to suppress mail-in voting.

“Trump, he’s been pushing that they’re invalid and not gonna be counted right and his followers believe this and they’re doing the same thing. They are pushing. We gotta do this,” said Dan Tomassoni, Protester.

This evening’s protest was led by a group called “Invisible Warren.”