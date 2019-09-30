Post trial motion hearing continued for convicted murderer after new evidence comes to light

A post trial motion hearing for a man who was convicted of third-degree murder and robbery is continued.

John Poole Junior pleaded guilty back in March to stabbing 46-year-old Robert McCarthy to death and lighting his body on fire in 2017.

Today, after discovered evidence was revealed, two State Troopers took the stand stating a man named Regis Brown, who was already convicted of another murder, confessed to killing McCarthy.

Investigators began looking into Brown after a letter he wrote to his girlfriend, saying he felt sorry for “big John.”

