Post trial motion hearing continues for man convicted of murder who wants to change his plea after another man admits to the crime

Testimony continued today in a post trial motion hearing of a man convicted of third-degree murder who wants to change his plea.

John Poole pleaded guilty to stabbing 46-year-old Robert McCarthy to death then lighting his body on fire back in 2017.

Last month, Poole wanted to change his plea because another man allegedly confessed to killing McCarthy.

Two State Troopers took the stand during Poole’s post trial motion stating a man named Regis Brown confessed to killing McCarthy. Brown admitted to killing his wife and step daughter back in March of 2018.

The judge has not made a decision yet in this hearing.