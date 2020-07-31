Postage to be paid by state for all mail-in and absentee ballots for general election

The ability to vote by mail will include paid postage in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, the Department of State will provide funding for postage for all mail-in and absentee ballots at no cost to the voter for the 2020 general election.

Eligible voters may apply for their mail-in or absentee ballot online, in person, at their county election offices, or by paper forms submitted by mail.

For voters who prefer to vote in person, polling places will be available in all counties on Election Day, November 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.