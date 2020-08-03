Postal service reviews system for possible upcoming changes

Some changes could be coming to a post office branch near you, but the final details are still being worked out.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed that a review of operations is underway.

This plan could include changing or reducing hours of operations at some branches in the hopes of reducing expenses and improving service.

In a statement, Spokesman Tad Kelley spoke about the changes.

“Will enhance our ability to be sustainable so that we can continue to provide high-quality, reasonably priced service to all people and businesses in the country,” said Kelley.

Kelley said the changes will be presented to the postal service board of Governors for approval when the plan is completed.