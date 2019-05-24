Postal Service truck and sedan crash on Route 19 today Video

Mail delivery was delayed briefly in some Crawford County neighborhoods following an accident that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened on Route 19 and Semerod Road around 1:30 this afternoon. A Postal Service truck colliding with a sedan, damaging both vehicles.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the mail carrier was not injured.

Vernon Township Police and the Postal Service are both looking into what happened.