Postal workers and customers will be rallying at the Post Office on East 38th Street Thursday afternoon.

The rally at 2:30 p.m. Thursday is aimed at saving jobs of mail processing and maintenance workers. People will also be protesting changes to mail service.

The rally is coordinated by the Mail Handlers Union.

