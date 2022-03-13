The Saint Patrick’s Day parade was postponed on March 12. until the following weekend, but the fun still took place in Downtown Erie.

Erie residents made their way to Downtown Erie to find other ways to kick off the fun.

Downtown staples including Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub and Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery drew in crowds with music, food, and a sea of green décor.

Staff at the local pubs shared their sentiments on the community still coming together to celebrate despite the postponed parade.

“We started at eight o’clock. We will go until midnight. We have some live music, we have a great dj, we have lots of beer and lots of food,” said Rachael Goddard, General Manager at Molly Brannigan’s.

“Come over here. Have your Rueben’s, have your food, and have your green beer, and your shot, and go proceed to the next one, or stay here all day. The party doesn’t stop with us,” said Jackie Harps, Bartender at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery.

The new parade date is set for Saturday March 19. at 2 p.m.