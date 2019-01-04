Potato chips sold at ALDI's in Meadville recalled due to milk allergy issues

Those who purchased Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips in Western Pennsylvania and Southwest New York should be aware of a recall from their parent company, Olde York Potato Chips.

According to Olde York, the recall was issued today for only the 10 ounce bags of chips due to milk in the recipe which may cause problems for those with milk allergies or a sensitivity to milk. 96 cases were part of the recall, which were all distributed to ALDI's stores including those in Meadville, Erie, Greenville, Grove City, Hermitage, Warren, Cranberry in Venango, Jamestown, Dunkirk, Oleon, and Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia.

Customers who need to return recalled bags can turn them into the store they were purchased from for a full refund and a replacement.

Questions or issues can be filed with Olde York Potato Chips at their 24-hour line 905-669-2083, ext. 227.