Contractors made their way through Roosevelt School today in order to take a look at what they would be placing a bid on.

The Erie School District is accepting bids for the demolition project through May 15th.

According to the district, 14 different companies walked through the building today. Those companies range from contractors that deal strictly with demolition to those who deal with abatement of asbestos.

The district says that the opening of the bids will happen on May 18th.