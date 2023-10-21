Over 100 prospective students and their families came to town to have a sneak peak into their future.

Gannon University held their annual fall open house Saturday to see all that the university has to offer. This gives students and families the opportunity to explore campus at their own pace.

Current students and faculty were available to expand on prospective interests in each program.

The director of undergraduate admissions says it’s important for students to enjoy themselves.

“For them to be able to come and see it in person for themselves I think really sometimes calms nerves and helps them feel better about some of the choices that they are making get a better understanding of what gannon has to offer not only academically but the whole experience it’s a good way for them to do things at a low key pace,” said Tom Camillo, director of undergraduate admissions for Gannon University.

Visitors were encouraged to take their campus tour which included their first-year residence halls, recreational and wellness center, McConnell Family Stadium and Nash Library.