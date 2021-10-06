Power fully restored to downtown Erie following last week’s underground electrical fire

Power has been fully restored to several downtown Erie buildings more than a week after a large underground fire. That’s according to a Penelec spokesman who says service has been up and running since 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

The affected buildings included Erie’s largest office and retail building, the Renaissance Center.

They’ve had limited electricity since the fire on September 28th, but should now have data and internet service as well.

Meanwhile, we’re told Penelec repairs at 10th & State Streets could continue for days or maybe weeks.

