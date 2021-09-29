Power mostly restored along State Street after Tuesday night underground electrical fire

Erie Fire Crews are saying the underground electrical fire that happened in front of Jekyll and Hyde’s gastro pub is not usual.

According to Leonard Trott, Assistant Fire Chief, an underground electrical fire broke out in the same area near 10th and State Street years before.

Trott believes a transformer may have generated a lot of heat. The incident happened Tuesday evening at 5:55 p.m. Trott says it was by luck that no one was around when the underground fire happened.

“If that manhole blows 15 feet in the air, you don’t know where it’s going to come down if you happen to be walking across the street and standing on top of it,” Trott said.

According to Penelec, most of the power is back on. The Renaissance Center and a few other buildings in the area have partial power that will go on for a couple of days.

