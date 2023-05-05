UPDATE (12:46 p.m.)– According to reports, North East School District is also without power although students are remaining in class.

Multiple businesses have also closed due to the outage that includes:

Arrowhead Wine Cellars

Gorzynski, Uglow & Farrell PC

All Kwik Fill gas stations

Dr. Peter Moylan

KeyBank

The Straw Hat on Main Street (Route 89 location is still open)

Yori Wine Cellars

Michael’s Pizzeria

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)— Thousands of residents in North East found themselves without power Friday morning starting around 8:50 a.m.

According to Penelec spokesperson Todd Myers, that outage has left about 3,000 people without power and is the result of equipment failure at the power station on Grahamville Street in North East Township.

Crews are actively working to bring power back on and hope to have the issue resolved by midafternoon.

Penelec customers can monitor outages in the area using their live map here.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.