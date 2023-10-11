Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Penelec is planning a power outage for next Tuesday for trail improvements on Peninsula Drive, and Tom Ridge will be closed during that time.

Penelec is relocating electrical services in preparation for multi-modal trail improvements on Peninsula Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During that time, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) will be closed.

Presque Isle State Park announced all other state park operations will continue as normal. Work crews will be on Peninsula Drive so the park is asking visitors to be vigilant when entering the park.

An alternative date is set for Thursday, October 19 in case of weather.