Calls came in around 2:45 p.m. for a reported power outage within the City of Erie and Millcreek.

Fire crews have been dispatched to several locations for multiple fire alarms and elevator rescues.

At the time of writing the cause of the power outage is under investigation.

According to a representative at Penelec, the outage reportedly began near the Old French Road power station when a tree hit a power line.

The tree tripped the breakers causing other power stations to go down.

This left 18,000 people with out power in the City of Erie, and 11,000 people in Millcreek.

Power has been restored to most of the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.