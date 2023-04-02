(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After severe weather that included winds exceeding 50 miles per hour, heavy rain and hail left thousands without power last weekend, another storm Saturday yielded similar results.

According to Penelec’s live outage map, over 50,000 customers have been affected in western Pennsylvania, with Venango and Clarion Counties experiencing the most outages by percentage with about 29 and 26 percent of customers affected as of publishing.

Small pockets of outages have been reported across Erie County, with about 1,000 customers affected, less than one percent of total customers.

Crawford and Mercer Counties are also experiencing outages, but less severe than the previous weekend with about 11 percent of customers affected in each county.

Penelec customers that experience an outage or see any downed lines can report them by texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487), calling 1-888-LIGHTS (4487) or on the FirstEnergy website.