Crews in Union City are investigating what led to several utility poles being pulled down along a stretch of roadway, causing some residents to lose power overnight.

Crews were called out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a pole and wires down across the roadway near the intersection of Prospect and Putnam streets in Union City.

Once on the scene, first responders located several poles down along Prospect Street.

Upon further investigation, it appeared a tree may have brought down the poles and wires. Penelec crews were called in to make repairs.

No word yet on how long those repairs could take.