Power restoration delayed for businesses affected by underground fire on 10th and State

Full power was to be restored to business owners on 10th and State Streets, but now it is taking longer than expected to fix the issue.

Penelec stated that the crews working on this issue discovered more damage from the underground fire that took place on September 28th.



We spoke to a few business owners who were hoping things would return to normal but are now facing even more delays.

Business owners are hoping to get back to normal as workers continue to fix the vault after the underground fire took place on Tuesday September 28th.

For Slava, the Owner of Stevo’s Pizza, he said that business is still being affected almost a week later since they first experienced issues from the power outages and emergency evacuations.

“I lost the money on the customers that we didn’t sell any food on at that time. So like I said last week if a business loses five hours a week it’s money,” said Slava A., Owner of Stevo’s Pizza.

Aside from power outages and other factors affecting businesses, there is a new problem that people are experiencing.

“There is a shortage of internet. My drivers cannot use their GPS because their phones are not working and they have to use their GPS if some of them don’t know,” said Slava.

According to a Penelec representative, the crew at AT&T has been working onsite to fix the internet problem.

Although Stevo’s has multiple internet providers, Slava said that it is an issue that has been affecting his business.

“I cannot hear them on the phone and it’s not because of the phone that we have. Maybe it’s because of what happened and I can’t take the order when they call in,” said Slava.

While some are trying to work around those issues, for Dafmark Dance Theater and Academy, everything is back to normal.

“That particular class had to be canceled because there was no power in the building. So of course we didn’t play music and nothing could happen because it was too late in the day. Other than that everything went back to normal,” said Jean Marc Baier, Executive Director of Dafmark Dance Theater.

The owner of Stevo’s Pizza hopes that things will get back to normal soon.

On October 4th, Penelec was hoping to restore power to the five impacted businesses that have gone with partial power since September 28th.

After needing to investigate additional problems, full power will not be restored on the night of October 4th.

