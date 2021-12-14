Power restored to Presque Isle after weekend high wind storm

Power has been restored to Presque Isle State Park after Saturday’s high winds downed trees and power lines.

According to a park spokesperson, all power was restored to the park earlier on December 14th.

However, cleanup continues in some parts as crews work to clear roadways of sand and debris.

As of now, the roadways along the bayside are open from the parks entrance to Perry Monument.

On the lakeside, roads are clear up to Beach 9.